Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Sent back to minors
Calhoun was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Calhoun's stay in the majors coincided with Nomar Mazara's stay on the disabled list. The 23-year-old hit a fine .275/.325/.391 through 22 games during his first stint with the Rangers this season. He'll head back to the minors for the time being, though he should be back up once rosters expand in September.
