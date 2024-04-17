Civale came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Angels, giving up three runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed 65 of 101 pitches for strikes and generated 31 called or swinging strikes, but homers by Mickey Moniak and Logan O'Hoppe in the fourth inning had Civale in line for his second loss of the year until the Rays rallied in the ninth inning, eventually winning in the 13th. Civale has delivered three quality starts in his first four trips to the mound this season, and he'll carry a 2.74 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB through 23 innings into his next outing, which is schedule to come on the road this weekend against the Yankees.