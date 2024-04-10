Civale (2-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk across five innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Both of Civale's earned runs came in the first inning when Mike Trout went yard for a two-run homer that plated Mickey Moniak. The right-hander is off to an excellent start to the 2024 campaign, with four combined earned runs through three starts and 18 strikeouts across 17 innings. However, Civale has surrendered a home run in all three of his starts. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Halos on Monday in his next projected start.