Civale allowed six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Saturday.

Civale made it through three scoreless frames before serving up an Andrew Benintendi three-run homer in the fourth. The right-hander returned for the fifth frame but gave up three straight hits for another run before departing with one out, and both runners he left on base later came around to score. Civale began the campaign with three quality starts among his first four appearances, but he's fallen off since then, yielding 11 runs across nine innings over his subsequent two starts. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively lined up to be a home outing against the Mets next week.