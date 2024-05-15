Civale came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander kept Boston off the board his first time through the order, but a two-run double by Dominic Smith in the fourth inning and a solo shot by Ceddanne Rafaela in the fifth sent Civale packing after 76 pitches (53 strikes). He's failed to last more than five innings in any of his last five starts, a stretch in which he's stumbled to an 8.87 ERA and 1.71 WHIP, and his rotation spot could be in jeopardy if he doesn't turn things around by the time Ryan Pepiot (leg) and Shane Baz (elbow) are ready to rejoin the team. Civale lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Toronto.