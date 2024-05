Civale (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Civale allowed five or more runs for the fourth time this season and yielded a solo home run to Daniel Vogelbach in the second inning. During his last six starts, Civale is 0-3 with an 8.48 ERA and a 26:12 K:BB across 32.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled for a start during a three-game home series against the Royals next weekend.