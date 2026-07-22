Cubs' Aaron Civale: Yields two runs in 2026 team debut

Civale allowed two runs on four hits across 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Tigers. He walked two and struck out two.

After a brief stint with the Cubs last season, Civale made his 2026 team debut in a fairly low-pressure situation, as he entered the game staked to a 9-0 lead. The righty continued his mediocre stretch of play as he saw his ERA climb to 5.49 to go along with a 1.65 WHIP across 77 innings this year. Civale was traded to Chicago on Saturday as some veteran depth, and he's not likely to have a ton of fantasy value the rest of the way.