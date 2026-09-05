Civale tossed three scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 6-1 win over the Marlins. He allowed a hit and two walks, while striking out three.

After six solid innings from starter Shota Imanaga, Civale picked up the baton and carried it to the finish line for his second save of the season. The long relief outing gave Chicago's bullpen a much-needed break after a tough series with Milwaukee, particularly with closer Jacob Webb (forearm) a bit banged up. Civale now has a new career high in saves, as he came into the year with just one save to his name across seven MLB seasons.