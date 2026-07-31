Cubs' Aaron Civale: Earns first 2026 save

Civale retired the final two batters of Thursday's 4-2, 10-inning win over the Cardinals to record his first save of the season.

Civale was the sixth Chicago pitcher used on the afternoon, and he retired his two batters on nine pitches to record just his second career MLB save, with his other one coming last year. The veteran righty has now appeared in three games for the Cubs since coming over via trade on July 18, and he's allowed two runs across five innings while striking out six. Civale doesn't have a ton of fantasy value at the moment, as he's mostly just bullpen depth with his new team, though he's capable of making spot starts if needed.