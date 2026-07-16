Athletics' Aaron Civale: Designated for assignment

The Athletics designated Civale for assignment Wednesday, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Civale enjoyed a fair amount of success early in the season, posting a 3.31 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 51.2 innings in his first 10 starts. However, he's since turned in a 10.17 ERA and 2.13 WHIP in 23 frames while recording a loss in each of his last six outings. His struggles will now cost him his spot in the rotation and on the 40-man roster. He could draw interest on the waiver wire from teams in need of rotation depth for the second half, though any team that claims him would be on the hook for the remainder of the $6 million he's owed this year.