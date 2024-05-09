Civale (2-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings.

Civale began the game with four scoreless innings before serving up a Paul DeJong two-run homer in the fifth. The right-hander got the next two batters out but then yielded a single and a walk before getting the hook. It was the fourth straight game in which Civale was yanked from a start during the fifth inning, and he's recorded an ugly 9.82 ERA and 1.91 WHIP along with a 17:8 K:BB over 18.2 frames during that stretch.