Civale (2-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits and five walks over 4.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Civale's outing started and finished poorly, allowing a run on two walks and a hit in the first frame before being chased midway through the fifth after allowing three walks and three hits to six straight batters. His fifth-inning struggles came immediately after retiring the first two batters of the frame. He set season worst run and walk totals and failed to complete five innings for the first time in five starts. Civale will look to get back on track Saturday against the White Sox.