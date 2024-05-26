Civale allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Saturday.

Civale did a fine job, limiting the damage to a Nelson Velazquez solo shot in the second inning and a Bobby Witt RBI single in the third. This was Civale's eighth straight start without a win, though he's at least managed to complete five innings in each of his last three outings after a run of four starts where he failed to do so. The right-hander has a poor 5.72 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB over 56.2 innings across 11 starts this season. He's projected for a tough road start in Baltimore his next time out.