Civale (2-5) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings as the Rays fell 6-3 to the Orioles. He struck out eight.

The right-hander got taken deep by Anthony Santander in the second inning and Ryan Mountcastle in the fifth, just the second time this season Civale has served up multiple homers. The eight strikeouts did tie his season high, helping to salvage some fantasy value, but he's gone 10 straight starts without recording a win, going 0-4 over that stretch with a 6.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB through 50 innings. Civale will try to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Cubs.