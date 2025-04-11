Civale suffered a setback in his recovery from a left hamstring strain this week, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Civale has been on the IL since the end of March due to his hamstring, and there's currently no telling how much of an effect his setback will have on his recovery timeline. He'll presumably undergo imaging to determine the extent of the damage, and the team will determine his next steps once the results come back.