Civale (hamstring) played catch Tuesday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

It's still unclear if Civale will be able to rejoin the active roster when eligible April 15, but the fact he's already resumed throwing a day after being diagnosed with a hamstring strain is an encouraging sign for a Brewers squad that is extremely thin on starters. A return timeline may begin to emerge once the 29-year-old is cleared for mound work.