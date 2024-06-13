Civale did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Civale loaded the bases in the first inning but got out of the jam and pitched well other than a solo home run by Seiya Suzuki in the fourth inning. Civale left the game an out shy of a quality start with a 2-1 lead, but a Cody Bellinger three-run homer in the seventh prevented him from earning his first win since April 9. On the season, Civale now owns a 5.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 74:20 K:BB in 14 starts and lines up to start next Tuesday against the Twins.