Civale (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out eight.

Civale was excellent Wednesday, allowing just a solo home run to Corey Seager in the sixth inning. However, the Rays couldn't get anything going against Nathan Eovaldi on the other side, sticking Civale with his first loss. The 28-year-old right-hander's allowed just two runs in 12 innings through his first two starts, while showing more of a strikeout punch than he has in the past. Civale made 23 starts last year between Tampa Bay and Cleveland, going 7-5 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 116:33 K:BB. He looks like a dependable fantasy option.