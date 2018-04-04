Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Yankees.

It's the second multi-hit effort of the season for the everyday shortstop, who showed a bit of unexpected pop last season with a career-high eight home runs. Hechavarria is rightfully lauded for his glove work, but he's also generated some decent batting average metrics over the course of his six-plus seasons.