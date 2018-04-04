Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: First multi-hit game since opener
Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Yankees.
It's the second multi-hit effort of the season for the everyday shortstop, who showed a bit of unexpected pop last season with a career-high eight home runs. Hechavarria is rightfully lauded for his glove work, but he's also generated some decent batting average metrics over the course of his six-plus seasons.
More News
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits in return to action•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Manning shortstop Tuesday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Return pushed back•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Experiencing hamstring issue•
-
Rays' Adeiny Hechavarria: Dealing with knee tightness•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...