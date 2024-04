Rortvedt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Rortvedt will give way to the righty-hitting Rene Pinto behind the plate while southpaw Reid Detmers takes the hill for the Angels. Rortvedt appears to have secured a strong-side platoon role at catcher after posting an .852 OPS through his first 31 plate appearances of the season.