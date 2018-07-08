Rays' Blake Snell: Blanks Mets for 7.1 innings
Snell (12-4) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out nine across 7.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mets.
Snell generated an impressive 16 swinging strikes and stayed out of trouble by also generating 10 groundouts. Although the Mets struggle against southpaws, Snell has been particularly dominant in his last three starts, striking out 29 batters across 21.2 innings. That's only added to his impressive breakout campaign as he ranks among the American League leaders in wins, innings pitched, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?