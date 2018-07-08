Rays' Blake Snell: Blanks Mets for 7.1 innings

Snell (12-4) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out nine across 7.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mets.

Snell generated an impressive 16 swinging strikes and stayed out of trouble by also generating 10 groundouts. Although the Mets struggle against southpaws, Snell has been particularly dominant in his last three starts, striking out 29 batters across 21.2 innings. That's only added to his impressive breakout campaign as he ranks among the American League leaders in wins, innings pitched, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP.