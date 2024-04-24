Giants manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that Snell could spend more than the minimum 15 days on the injured list after being diagnosed with a moderate left adductor strain, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell first felt the injury during a recent bullpen session and still was in discomfort when he attempted to throw again, necessitating a move to the IL on Wednesday. After Snell was scratched ahead of his scheduled start, the Giants tabbed Ryan Walker to open Wednesday's contest, with Mitch White being a candidate to cover multiple innings once Walker exits the contest. Melvin didn't provide details on how the Giants plan to fill Snell's spot in the rotation for what will be a multi-week absence.