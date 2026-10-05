Snell didn't factor in the decision in Game 2 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Sunday. He gave up a run on three hits with five strikeouts and five walks over 3.2 innings.

The left-hander certainly wasn't at his best and needed 90 pitches to record just 11 outs, but he was able to limit the damage to one run in vintage Snell fashion. The 33-year-old made just nine starts during the regular season due to shoulder and elbow issues, but he was effective when healthy with a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB across 42.2 innings. Snell's next start isn't likely to come until the NLCS, should the Dodgers advance, since Tarik Skubal is lined up for a potential Game 5 versus Atlanta.