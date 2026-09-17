Snell (groin) said after Wednesday's loss to the Reds that he believes he "should be good" to make another start before the regular season ends, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Snell left his start Wednesday after just one inning with left groin tightness, and he said that he initially felt something was wrong during his pregame bullpen session. The 33-year-old has a history of groin issues and noted that it likely would've evolved into a more serious injury if he pitched through it, so he's hopeful that by limiting himself to just one inning Wednesday, he'll avoid needing to miss more time. Manager Dave Roberts added that it's possible Snell will be able to take the mound again before the end of the regular season, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, but the Dodgers will first need to make sure that the southpaw's condition doesn't worsen over the next several days.