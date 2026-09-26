Snell took a no-decision Saturday against the Giants, allowing one run on five hits and no walks in four innings. He struck out three.

Snell experienced left groin tightness during his most recent in Cincinnati, but he looked healthy in a tune-up start Saturday ahead of the playoffs. The southpaw missed a big chunk of the year due to shoulder and elbow issues, which limited him to nine starts, but he yielded fewer than two runs each time out besides his first outing way back on May 9. He's rolling into the postseason with a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB over 42.2 regular-season innings.