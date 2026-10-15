Snell was charged with the loss in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Wednesday, giving up four runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks across six-plus innings.

Jackson Chourio went deep on the first pitch of the game, but Snell then locked in with five scoreless frames and headed into the seventh having retired 14 consecutive batters. Having just been handed a 2-1 lead, the left-hander then issued a leadoff walk to begin the seventh before Jake Bauers finished an 11-pitch at-bat with a two-run homer, which was then followed by a Garrett Mitchell solo shot. Snell was dominant for much of the contest, but the homers that bookended his performance were a hole the Dodgers' struggling offense couldn't escape. He's lined up to start a possible Game 7 next week, but Los Angeles is on the brink of elimination while starting down a 3-0 series deficit.