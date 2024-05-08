Snell (thigh) will throw a bullpen session Thursday and begin a rehab assignment at Single-A San Jose on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell began facing hitters Tuesday, and he has now been given the green light to test his injured thigh in a competitive setting. The left-hander may have his assignment moved to a higher-level affiliate after his rehab outing Sunday, though it is possible the Giants opt to return him to their rotation after just one start.