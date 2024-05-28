Snell allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over four innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Monday.

Snell went on the paternity list Thursday while awaiting the birth of his child, but he ended up taking his normal turn in the rotation. The left-hander set a season high with seven punchouts but again failed to complete five innings -- through five starts this season, he's topped out at 4.2 frames. Snell also has yet to allow fewer than three earned runs in an outing, and his ERA for the campaign sits at an unsightly 10.42.