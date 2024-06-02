Snell was removed from Sunday's contest against the Yankees in the fifth inning with an undisclosed injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Snell had tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball while striking seven batters, but he was forced to exit with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning. The left-hander had already thrown 99 pitches in the contest, so he was likely facing his final batter of the game anyway. Reliever Erik Miller surrendered a two-run double to Alex Verdugo when he entered the contest, tacking on two more earned runs to Snell's line. More information on the southpaw's status will likely come following the conclusion of the game.