Snell (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing until Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the team doesn't plan to give Snell any treatment while he's shut down, instead deciding to see how he responds to several days of rest. A timeline for his return will likely emerge once he's cleared to resume throwing, though a minimum-length stay on the IL is almost certainly off the table.
