Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that an MRI on Snell's left shoulder revealed "no new foundings," and the 32-year-old southpaw will receive an injection to help treat the inflammation, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Snell was shut down from his throwing program Tuesday after suffering a setback. He's been on the 15-day injured list since April 6 due to left shoulder inflammation, and what was once hoped to be a brief stint on the IL has become more complicated. How Snell's shoulder reacts to the injection will determine next steps in his rehab program.