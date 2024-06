Snell exited Sunday's matchup with the Yankees early due to a tight left groin, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Snell was ultimately tagged with three runs over 4.2 innings in the outing Sunday, while his seven strikeouts matched a season high. It's unclear whether the left-hander will be forced to miss any additional action or not with the groin injury. His next projected start is tentatively set to come Saturday on the road against the Rangers.