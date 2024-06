The Giants placed Snell on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left groin strain.

Snell had to depart Sunday's start versus the Yankees with the injury. He had been set to undergo an MRI, and while the results of that exam have yet to be revealed, the strain is significant enough to cost the left-hander at least a couple weeks of action. It's uncertain who will fill Snell's spot in the Giants' rotation, but one option is having Keaton Winn (forearm) skip a rehab start and return this week.