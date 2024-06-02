Snell (groin) is set for an MRI and likely another stint on the injured list according to manager Bob Melvin, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Snell suffered a groin injury in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees and he could be sidelined for multiple weeks. The team will likely make a decision on the left-hander's status moving forward Monday. If he is ultimately placed on the IL, it's possible that Keaton Winn (forearm) would be rerouted from his rehab assignment to join the Giants in Arizona prior to their three-game series with the Diamondbacks.