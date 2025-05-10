Snell (shoulder) is expected to play catch Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Snell was previously expected to resume throwing Friday, but manager Dave Roberts indicated that the hurler came down with an illness that "set him back a couple days." Snell hasn't thrown at all since late April and received a cortisone injection in the hope that it would help with the inflammation in his left shoulder. The left-handed pitcher is likely several weeks away from returning to the Dodgers' rotation.