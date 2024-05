Snell (thigh) will throw around 50 pitches Saturday during a bullpen session, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bob Melvin said if all goes well, the team will make a decision on whether Snell will have a rehab assignment or face hitters in live batting practice next. It was already anticipated that Snell would need more than the minimum 15 days on the injured list with his Grade 2 adductor strain, so a mid-May return is still the best-case scenario.