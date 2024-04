Snell (thigh) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Snell landed on the shelf last week with a Grade 2 adductor strain, but he wasn't shut down from throwing for long. The left-hander hopes to spend close to the 15-day minimum on the injured list, though he seems likely to be sidelined a bit longer. A specific timeline for Snell's return could come into focus as he ramps up his throwing program.