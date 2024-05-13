Snell (adductor) expects to make another rehab start before rejoining the Giants' rotation, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell had a dominant first rehab start with Single-A San Jose on Sunday, throwing an immaculate inning on his way to seven strikeouts across four perfect frames. He touched 97 mph on the radar gun. Snell threw just 46 pitches in the outing but did get in an additional 15 tosses in the bullpen after the appearance. Snell noted that the decision on where he will pitch next will ultimately be made by manager Bob Melvin and the team's medical staff, but the southpaw believes he could use another tune-up against stiffer competition. Snell is tracking toward a return next week.