Snell (adductor) struck out seven over four perfect innings in his first rehab start with Single-A San Jose on Sunday.

Snell even completed an immaculate inning in the first as part of an impressive showing from the southpaw. The results should be taken with a grain of salt given the level of competition, but the bottom line for Snell was certainly encouraging. Snell got his pitch count up to 46 in his four efficient frames, which would seem to point to him needing at least one more rehab start before being activated from the 15-day injured list. He's been out since late April with a Grade 2 adductor strain.