The Giants placed Snell on the paternity list Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Snell will be off the active roster for a few days while welcoming a new baby, but he's expected to rejoin the Padres in time for his next start, which is slated for Monday against the Phillies at Petco Park. Reliever Nick Avila was called up from Double-A Richmond to take over Snell's spot on the 26-man active roster.