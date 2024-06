Snell (groin) is scheduled to throw off the mound later this week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Snell landed on the injured list due to a mild left groin strain he sustained June 2 against the Yankees. He recently began throwing off flat ground, and the 31-year-old southpaw will take the next step in his rehab by throwing off a mound. Snell started in six games prior to his groin injury, going 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB over 23.2 innings.