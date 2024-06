Snell (groin) began throwing off flat ground Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Assuming Snell has no issues with flat-ground throwing, the plan is for him to begin mound work at some point next week. It's still unclear if the 31-year-old southpaw will be able to return from the IL when eligible June 18, but some clarity may come once he's thrown a few bullpen sessions.