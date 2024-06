Snell has been diagnosed with a mild left groin strain following an MRI, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants expect to have a better idea Thursday as to a potential timetable for Snell, but the initial imaging seems to have revealed relatively good news. Snell's tenure with the Giants has gotten off to a rocky start, as he's posted a 9.51 ERA in five starts and made a pair of trips to the IL.