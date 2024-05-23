Snell didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Pittsburgh, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks across 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

Snell looked sharp to begin his first start after a month-long IL stint, keeping the Pirates scoreless after three frames. However, the 31-year-old crumbled in the fourth inning, yielding two walks, a hit-by-pitch and an infield single to let a run score and leave the bases loaded with one out for Sean Hjelle. Hjelle gave up a grand slam to the first batter he faced and pushed Snell's earned run total to four. Snell hasn't completed five innings in a start this season and is 0-3 with an 11.40 ERA through 15.0 innings. He's projected for a home start against the Phillies on Monday.