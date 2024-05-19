Snell (thigh) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list and make his next start for the Giants, likely Wednesday against the Pirates, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran left-hander made his second rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, and he's apparently ready to rejoin the Giants after he struck out 10 over five scoreless frames. Snell didn't give up a run across his two rehab outings, which is an encouraging development after he posted an 11.57 ERA in his first three MLB starts of the campaign after signing late in spring training.