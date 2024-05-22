The Giants activated Snell (adductor) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Snell will rejoin the rotation Wednesday after completing his recovery from a Grade 2 adductor strain. The left-hander posted an 11.57 ERA in his first three starts with the Giants this season but looked sharp during two rehab outings, not allowing a hit or a run while collecting a 17:1 K:BB in nine innings. He threw just 60 pitches in his most recent rehab outing Friday, so Snell's workload could be relatively limited Wednesday. According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Snell could go on paternity leave after Wednesday's outing, but in such a scenario, he should be back in time to make his next start.