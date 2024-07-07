The Giants will reinstate Snell (groin) from the 15-day injured list and have him start Tuesday versus the Blue Jays in San Francisco, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As he prepares for his first start with the Giants since June following his second IL stint of the season, Snell will be taking the hill on five days' rest. The southpaw endured some bumps in the road in the first of his two rehab outings in his return from a left groin strain, but he was utterly dominant in his final start for Sacramento on Wednesday, tossing five no-hit, shutout innings while striking out nine. He'll tentatively line up for two starts during the upcoming week, with his second outing set to fall next Sunday versus the Twins in the Giants' final game before the All-Star break.