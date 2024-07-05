Snell (groin) struck out nine over five scoreless innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Sacramento. He allowed no hits and issued one walk.

Making his third rehab start with Sacramento since landing on the 15-day injured list June 3, Snell made quick work of the Reno lineup, needing just 67 pitches (46 strikes) to record 15 outs. Based on how well he performed in addition to increasing his workload, Snell should be ready to return from the IL next week to make his next start with the Giants. Snell should slot back into the rotation as soon as next Tuesday's series opener versus the Blue Jays.