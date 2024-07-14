Snell allowed one hit and struck out eight without walking a batter over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Twins.

Snell carried a perfect game into the seventh inning, and he faced the minimum in his start by erasing the one hit he gave up with a double play. The left-hander was denied the win after Camilo Doval blew a save opportunity, but the Giants bounced back for the team victory. Snell has allowed two hits and three walks over 12 innings since returning from a groin injury, perhaps finally showing his skills after an injury-riddled start to 2024. He has a 6.31 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB through 35.2 innings over eight starts, but he should be considered a buy-low target in fantasy.