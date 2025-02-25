Snell will pitch for the first time this spring Tuesday against Seattle, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Snell joined the Dodgers on a five-year contract in November and is set to be a key figure in the team's revamped rotation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner bounced back from a rough beginning with the Giants last year to finish with a 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 145:44 K:BB over 104 innings. Snell is unlikely to go more than an inning or two in his spring debut Tuesday. He's not expected to start in either of Los Angeles' two Tokyo games against the Cubs to kick off the MLB regular season, but manager Dave Roberts has indicated that Snell will pitch in one of the team's two exhibition games in Japan versus teams from the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.